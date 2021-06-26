Zacks: Brokerages Expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to Post $0.33 EPS

Brokerages expect that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. FormFactor also reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock worth $1,538,737. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in FormFactor by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 389,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 187,410 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FormFactor stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,104. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $52.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.20. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.40.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

