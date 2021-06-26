Zacks: Brokerages Expect Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to Post $0.80 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will announce earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Omnicell reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Omnicell.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMCL. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

Shares of OMCL opened at $150.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.52.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,595,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $1,270,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $833,000.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omnicell (OMCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.