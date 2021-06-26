Zacks: Brokerages Expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. V.F. posted earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 117.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow V.F..

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in V.F. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 99,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VFC traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,731,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,190. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.35. V.F. has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $90.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on V.F. (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.