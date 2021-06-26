Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.87. Vista Outdoor reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSTO. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785 over the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after buying an additional 112,337 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $706,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 73.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $835,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,810,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,650. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.68. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

