Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $93.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Robert Half's shares have outperformed its industry over the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past three quarters. The company is benefiting from strength in Protiviti, the company’s subsidiary through which it offers risk consulting, internal audit and information technology consulting services. Protiviti is currently a double-digit margin and revenue performer. Technology investments and global scale should drive long-term growth for Robert Half. Consistency in dividend payment and share buyback boost investor confidence. However, rising expenses is likely to weigh on the company's bottom line. The company remains embroiled in a number of legal matters and proceedings. Robert Half operates in a highly competitive market and faces tough competition in terms of price and service reliability.”

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RHI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.11.

RHI opened at $89.69 on Tuesday. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.54.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,884 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,151 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,520,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,746,000 after acquiring an additional 69,809 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 7,899.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,520 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,812,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

