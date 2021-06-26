Zacks Investment Research Lowers FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $144.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FTI Consulting's shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The outperformance partly reflects better-than-expected results in the past two quarters. The company’s unique potential to bring together diverse issues like damage assessment, accounting, economics, finance and industry under a single platform makes it an excellent partner for global clients, thereby generating continued revenue growth from the existing international operations. The company's international operations help expand its geographic footprint and contribute to top-line growth. On the flip side, escalating investments are likely to increase FTI Consulting' costs and weigh on the bottom line. Global operations expose the company to risks associated with foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Seasonality makes profit prediction difficult.”

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FCN. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $138.20 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.07.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in FTI Consulting by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.