Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) to Hold

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vicor Corporation designs, manufactures and markets innovative, high performance modular power components, from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions, to enable customers to efficiently convert and manage power from the wall plug to the point-of-load. Vicor offers comprehensive product lines addressing a broad range of power conversion and management requirements across all power distribution architectures, including CPA, DPA, IBA, FPA and CBA. Vicor focuses on solutions for performance-critical applications in the following markets: enterprise and high performance computing, telecommunications and network infrastructure, industrial equipment and automation, vehicles and transportation and aerospace and defense electronics. Vicor’s holistic approach gives power system architects the flexibility to choose from modular, plug-and-play components ranging from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions. “

Get Vicor alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VICR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $100.00 on Thursday. Vicor has a 52-week low of $68.19 and a 52-week high of $104.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.75. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 128.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vicor will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $88,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total value of $82,057.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,275.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,885 shares of company stock valued at $349,907. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vicor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,233,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 958,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 1,364.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,418,000 after purchasing an additional 607,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vicor by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vicor by 28.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 47,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vicor (VICR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.