Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALFVY. Danske lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alfa Laval AB has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $38.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.6426 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

