Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

TRST stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.21.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,942,000 after buying an additional 72,422 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 807,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 146,030 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

