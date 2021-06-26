Zacks Investment Research Upgrades WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR GROUP INC. is an information services company that publishes and markets Individual Investor magazine and Individual Investor’s Special Situations Report. In addition, the Company, through wholly owned subsidiaries, is the investment manager of private investment funds. “

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.94.

WETF opened at $6.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.72. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.93 million, a PE ratio of -57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,457,000 after buying an additional 1,397,235 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,232 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 223,472 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.