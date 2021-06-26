Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) to Buy

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Get Zuora alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE ZUO opened at $18.29 on Friday. Zuora has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $80.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. Analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $37,104.48. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,510 over the last 90 days. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Zuora in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zuora (ZUO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.