Zelwin (ZLW) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $336,236.00

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Zelwin coin can currently be bought for $5.99 or 0.00019081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zelwin has a total market cap of $423.44 million and $336,236.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zelwin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zelwin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00053012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00019994 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.50 or 0.00587658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00038452 BTC.

Zelwin Coin Profile

Zelwin (CRYPTO:ZLW) is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,683,663 coins. The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com . Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Zelwin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zelwin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zelwin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zelwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zelwin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.