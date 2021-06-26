Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $425.07.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $372.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.44, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of -1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.59. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total transaction of $4,998,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,194 shares of company stock worth $77,984,818 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

