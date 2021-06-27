$0.02 EPS Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. DHI Group posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DHI Group.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHX. B. Riley began coverage on DHI Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in DHI Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the first quarter valued at $3,165,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in DHI Group by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in DHI Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 136,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in DHI Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.37. 6,926,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,288. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $175.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.