-$0.16 EPS Expected for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.23). Arcimoto reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million.

FUV has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Aegis lifted their price objective on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of Arcimoto stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,828,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,016. The company has a quick ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 15.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.88 million, a P/E ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 1,980.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 581.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the first quarter worth $146,000. 22.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

