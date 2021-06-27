$0.17 EPS Expected for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.28. Funko reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 185%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FNKO has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Funko has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.59.

Funko stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. 2,182,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.45. Funko has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04.

In related news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 112,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $2,452,320.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 63,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $1,346,780.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 980,014 shares of company stock worth $22,625,650. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Funko by 54.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

