-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings. Eyenovia reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eyenovia.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.35.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $150,083.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,279,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 39,092 shares of company stock valued at $192,658 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eyenovia by 16,494.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

EYEN stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $139.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.17.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eyenovia (EYEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.