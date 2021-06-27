-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages have commented on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.24. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

