-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.32). VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($4.84) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%.

VYNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.06. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market cap of $192.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

