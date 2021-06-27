-$0.43 EPS Expected for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) will announce ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for I-Mab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the highest is $0.00. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full-year earnings of ($2.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.95) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow I-Mab.

IMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on I-Mab from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $78.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.59 and a beta of 0.75. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $84.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in I-Mab by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

