$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. Douglas Emmett posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Separately, Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

DEI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.31. 1,145,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.26. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $36.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,226,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,037,000 after buying an additional 355,329 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,983,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,269,000 after buying an additional 589,470 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 26.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,981,000 after buying an additional 1,444,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth $172,301,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,524,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,058,000 after buying an additional 163,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

