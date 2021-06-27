$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.79. 1,018,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,677. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $75.95 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

