$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to announce $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. Ameren posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year sales of $6.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.86.

Ameren stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ameren has a 12 month low of $67.65 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

