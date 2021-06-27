$1.44 EPS Expected for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) to announce $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.46. PRA Health Sciences posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PRA Health Sciences.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRAH shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.22. 1,553,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,891. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.10. PRA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $175.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $2,865,947.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,779.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total transaction of $74,632,591.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,284,926.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 619,396 shares of company stock valued at $104,412,847. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,933,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 5,111.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,011,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,094,000 after buying an additional 992,093 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,546,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1,000.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 645,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,984,000 after buying an additional 586,915 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,677,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

