$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to announce earnings per share of $1.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.64. QUALCOMM posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.22 to $9.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,949,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,791,398. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $86.68 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 31.0% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $654,000. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 14.6% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 28.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 19.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,398 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

