$1.83 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will post $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $1.84 billion. The Hershey posted sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year sales of $8.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The Hershey’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,351,216 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 71.7% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,913,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 3.0% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 4.8% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.12. 1,778,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,910. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.09. The Hershey has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $175.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

