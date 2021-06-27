107,233 Shares in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at $130,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at $991,000.

Jack Creek Investment stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

