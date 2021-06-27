12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) versus Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Head to Head Review

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) and 12 ReTech (OTCMKTS:RETC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.2% of Zscaler shares are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Zscaler shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Zscaler and 12 ReTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zscaler -38.30% -36.46% -9.39% 12 ReTech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Zscaler and 12 ReTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zscaler 0 4 21 1 2.88 12 ReTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zscaler presently has a consensus target price of $211.56, suggesting a potential downside of 3.33%. Given Zscaler’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zscaler is more favorable than 12 ReTech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zscaler and 12 ReTech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zscaler $431.27 million 69.51 -$115.12 million ($0.70) -312.63 12 ReTech $1.63 million 0.62 -$12.15 million N/A N/A

12 ReTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zscaler.

Risk & Volatility

Zscaler has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 12 ReTech has a beta of 27.47, indicating that its share price is 2,647% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zscaler beats 12 ReTech on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds. It also offers Zscaler Digital Experience that measures end-to-end user experience across key business applications, providing an easy to understand digital experience score for each user, application, and location within an enterprise. In addition, the company provides workload segmentation solutions comprising Zscaler Cloud Security Posture Management that identifies and remediates application misconfigurations in SaaS, infrastructure as a service, and platform as a service to reduce risk and ensure compliance with industry and organizational benchmarks; and Zscaler Cloud Workload Segmentation, which is designed to secure application-to-application communications inside public clouds and data centers to stop lateral threat movement, as well as to prevent application compromise and reduce the risk of data breaches. Its platform includes Zscaler Central Authority, Zscaler Enforcement Node, and Zscaler Nanolog Server modules. Zscaler, Inc. serves customers in various industries, such as airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications services. The company was formerly known as SafeChannel, Inc., and changed its name to Zscaler, Inc. in August 2008. Zscaler, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About 12 ReTech

12 ReTech Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, installs, and sells software for shoppers and retailers in the United States. Its platform includes 12Mirror, an in-store application, which recognizes clothes worn by a person in reflection and takes pictures that are downloadable by the user and sharable via social media; 12Kiosk, an in-store application, used for browsing and obtaining information about consumers and products, as well as placing orders and checking out; 12Mobile, a mobile app, used for browse products, place orders, and share products with other members and make new friends; and 12Desktop, an e-commerce website that can be developed upon request. The company also operates eight retail outlets that sell electronics and travel-related products at the United States airport and casino locations under our Bluwire brand name; creates and sells fashionable apparel under our Rune NYC, Social Sunday, Emotion Fashion, and Lexi-Lu brands; and produces clothing and travel accessories. 12 ReTech Corporation is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

