$13.65 Billion in Sales Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will announce sales of $13.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $13.87 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $11.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $55.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.75 billion to $56.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $58.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.41 billion to $58.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on HCA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $3.19 on Friday, hitting $207.62. 3,049,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,229. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $91.44 and a 52 week high of $217.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.93. The company has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total transaction of $1,592,323.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,339,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after buying an additional 2,516,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $548,149,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,435,000 after buying an additional 29,424 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

