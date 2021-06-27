$15.67 Billion in Sales Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to report sales of $15.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.60 billion. HP posted sales of $14.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $63.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.25 billion to $64.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $62.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.98 billion to $64.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

HPQ stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,050,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,892,878. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. HP has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in HP by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,165,000 after purchasing an additional 647,277 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 168.4% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 62,215 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 179,277 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 344.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 76,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 19.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $46,786,000 after acquiring an additional 240,050 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

