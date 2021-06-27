$18.26 Billion in Sales Expected for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will post $18.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.72 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $10.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year sales of $64.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.85 billion to $71.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $60.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.86 billion to $65.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of MT stock opened at $31.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.08. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $33.96.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is presently -32.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,587,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,393,000 after acquiring an additional 500,924 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,631,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after acquiring an additional 364,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

