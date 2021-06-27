$2.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report $2.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.44 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $9.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $9.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.78. The company had a trading volume of 750,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.06. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $130.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after buying an additional 630,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,182,000 after acquiring an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,338,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,463,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.