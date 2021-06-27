$2.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report $2.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.44 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $9.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $9.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.78. The company had a trading volume of 750,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.06. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $130.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after buying an additional 630,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,182,000 after acquiring an additional 353,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,338,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,463,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

