$2.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $3.98. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings of $3.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $10.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on DKS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

NYSE DKS traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.21. 1,933,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,668. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $102.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309 in the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

