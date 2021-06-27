$2.80 Million in Sales Expected for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to post sales of $2.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $2.90 million. DermTech reported sales of $840,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year sales of $13.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.90 million to $13.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $30.47 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $41.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on DMTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DermTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of DermTech stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $45.99. 2,496,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,197. DermTech has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $84.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 2,590 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $107,329.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,454.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 7,651 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $314,303.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,260,234.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,703 shares of company stock valued at $9,794,210 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Iszo Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of DermTech by 283.6% in the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,372 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter valued at $40,632,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DermTech by 116.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,889,000 after buying an additional 518,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DermTech by 152.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after buying an additional 470,571 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter valued at $20,139,000. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

