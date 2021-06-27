212,128 Shares in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 212,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Herman Miller at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Herman Miller stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -344.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.