$22.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will post sales of $22.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.96 billion and the lowest is $21.50 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $10.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $92.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.70 billion to $97.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $100.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.87 billion to $115.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,339,000 after buying an additional 1,347,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,584 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,568,000 after acquiring an additional 534,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,705,000 after acquiring an additional 173,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,568,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,139. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.55. Valero Energy has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.72, a PEG ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

