22,130 Shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,042,000 after buying an additional 1,589,317 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,235,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,793,000 after purchasing an additional 941,531 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,046,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,952,000 after purchasing an additional 720,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 11,406,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,803,000 after purchasing an additional 694,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

NYSE PAGS opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.99 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.86. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.09.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.