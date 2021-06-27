22,460 Shares in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 294,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after buying an additional 161,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,390,000 after buying an additional 55,965 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 2,279.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after buying an additional 153,494 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHR opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -77.96 and a beta of 1.19. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

In related news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 5,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,888. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

