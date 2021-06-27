$255.37 Million in Sales Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to post $255.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $251.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $264.38 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $118.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $901.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $886.46 million to $914.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MBUU has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

NASDAQ MBUU traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $74.22. The stock had a trading volume of 414,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,326. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

