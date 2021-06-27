$272.75 Million in Sales Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will post sales of $272.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $280.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $265.40 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $247.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.90 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NPO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Sidoti began coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NPO stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.11. The company had a trading volume of 240,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,297. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $99.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.92 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.54%.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Botts acquired 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

