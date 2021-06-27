2,837 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,837 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,441,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,281,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $137,118,000 after acquiring an additional 216,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $113.04 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.57, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.