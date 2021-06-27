3,052 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Pivotal Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.48.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $266.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $211.10 and a 1 year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

