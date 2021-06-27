336 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Bought by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZO. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price objective (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,479.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,448.01. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.