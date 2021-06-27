$342.33 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report $342.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $340.76 million and the highest is $343.90 million. U.S. Concrete posted sales of $322.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Concrete.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. U.S. Concrete’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

USCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. CJS Securities downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

NASDAQ:USCR opened at $73.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.35. U.S. Concrete has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.75.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,099 shares of company stock valued at $132,798. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

