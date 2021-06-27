37,887 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,000. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,179,000 after buying an additional 3,851,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after buying an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

NYSE:ICE opened at $119.32 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.10 and a 12 month high of $121.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total transaction of $164,695.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

