38,080 Shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $34.45.
About Tower Semiconductor
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
