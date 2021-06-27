38,080 Shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

