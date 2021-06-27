$4.11 EPS Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.11 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.15 and the lowest is $4.08. NVIDIA posted earnings of $2.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $15.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.61 to $16.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $17.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.06 to $19.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $854.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.23.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,804 shares of company stock worth $59,453,020. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $472,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,078 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 25,221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $6.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $761.24. 6,959,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,812,269. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $356.00 and a 12 month high of $776.80. The firm has a market cap of $474.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $642.63.

Shares of NVIDIA are going to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

