$4.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will report $4.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.48 billion and the lowest is $4.43 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported sales of $4.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $17.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.78 billion to $18.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.60 billion to $19.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,585,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,911. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.48. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $704,217 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,629 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,943 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $1,274,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

