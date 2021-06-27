48,072 Shares in Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC) Bought by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.33% of Roth CH Acquisition II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II during the 1st quarter worth $1,387,000. 43.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roth CH Acquisition II alerts:

Shares of ROCC stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Roth CH Acquisition II Co. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.03.

Roth CH Acquisition II Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Roth Acquisition I Co Roth CH Acquisition II Co was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.