50,737 Shares in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,729,000 after acquiring an additional 226,757 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,334,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,619,000 after acquiring an additional 497,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,083,000 after acquiring an additional 43,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,422,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $27.11 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

In other news, Director John L. Adams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,212.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.